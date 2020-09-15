Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 426 new cases, 26 new deaths on Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. — According to the Louisiana Department of Health website, Louisiana reported 426 new cases and 26 new deaths on Tuesday. This latest update brings the total number of cases to 158,318 and the total number of deaths to 5,108 for the state.

In Northeast Louisiana, 27 new cases and 3 new deaths were reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 5,896 cases and 138 deaths. On Tuesday, Lincoln, Catahoula, and Tensas parishes each reported 1 new death.

There were some recessions reported on Tuesday as well. 9 cases in Lincoln Parish, 1 case in Franklin Parish, and 1 case in East Carroll Parish were rescinded by the LDH.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:

Ouachita Parish – 5,896 cases, 138 deaths (5 new cases)

Franklin Parish – 1,162 cases, 35 deaths (1 case rescinded)

Lincoln Parish – 1,048 cases, 44 deaths (9 cases rescinded, 1 new death)

Union Parish – 919 cases, 41 deaths (6 new cases)

Madison Parish – 856 cases, 8 deaths (2 new cases)

Richland Parish – 739 cases, 10 deaths (1 new case)

Morehouse Parish – 705 cases, 19 deaths (1 new case)

Winn Parish – 598 cases, 18 deaths (6 new cases)

East Carroll Parish – 537 cases, 4 deaths (1 case rescinded)

Jackson Parish – 586 cases, 23 deaths (2 new cases)

Concordia Parish – 497 cases, 12 deaths (no change)

La Salle Parish – 415 cases, 7 deaths (1 new case)

Catahoula Parish – 421 cases, 9 deaths (1 new case, 1 new death)

West Carroll Parish – 332 cases, 9 deaths (2 new cases)

Caldwell Parish – 298 cases, 3 death (no change)

Tensas Parish – 158 cases, 2 death (1 new death)

