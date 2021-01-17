Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 4,122 new cases on Sunday, 123 new deaths

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 4,122 new cases on Sunday, January 17, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 368,980 and a total of 123 new deaths.

The Louisiana Department of Health noted in Friday’s update that they were unable to give an update on COVID-19 deaths in the state due to a data system issue so today’s update reflects 3 days worth of death updates.

The number of probable cases rose by 591 to 42,879 on Sunday while the total number of confirmed cases climbed by 3,536 to a total of 326,101. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased on Sunday by 71 and the use of ventilators went down by 5. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 1,930 with 237 on ventilators.

The Louisiana Department of Health began reporting COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. On Thursday, January 14, 2021, the LDH reported 41,679 new vaccinations since Tuesday, January 12, 2021. Of those new vaccinations, 32,343 received their first doses while 9,336 received their second and final dose. So far, 201,377 doses have been administered in total. 1,677 healthcare providers across the state are participating in the vaccinations. This information will be updated on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

In Northeast Louisiana, 316 new cases and 13 new deaths were reported . Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 14,707 total confirmed cases and 309 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: