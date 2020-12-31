Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 4,051 new cases, 40 new deaths on last day of 2020

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 4,051 new cases and 40 new deaths on Thursday, December 31, bringing the total number of cases to 315,275 and the total number of deaths to 7,488 for the state.

The number of probable cases rose by 717 to 29,798 on Thursday while the total number of confirmed cases climbed by 3,329 to a total of 285,477. The number of probable deaths also rose on Thursday by 3 to 373 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 37 for a total of 7,115. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.

Hospitalizations rose again on Thursday by 14, but the usage of ventilators again went down by 8. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 1,731 with 202 on ventilators.

The Louisiana Department of Health began reporting COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday, December 22. On Thursday, December 31, 2020, the LDH reported 7,320 new vaccinations. So far, 45,289 doses have been administered in total. 1,294 healthcare providers across the state are participating in the vaccinations, an increase of 292 since Tuesday. This information will be updated on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

In Northeast Louisiana, 360 new cases and 5 new deaths were reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 13,002 total confirmed cases and 261 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: