Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 3,946 new cases, 61 new deaths, 5,203 more vaccinations on Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 3,946 new cases and 61 new deaths on Tuesday, December 29, bringing the total number of cases to 304,485 and the total number of deaths to 7,397 for the state.
The number of probable cases rose by 840 to 26,598 on Tuesday while the total number of confirmed cases climbed by 3,100 to a total of 277,881. The number of probable deaths also rose on Tuesday by 7 to 363 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 54 for a total of 7,034. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.
Hospitalizations rose sharply on Tuesday by 92 while an additional 17 patients were placed on ventilators. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 1,689 with 218 on ventilators.
The Louisiana Department of Health began reporting COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday, December 22. On Tuesday, December 29, 2020, the LDH reported 5,203 new vaccinations. So far, 37,969 doses have been administered in total. 1,002 healthcare providers across the state are participating in the vaccinations, an increase of 123 since last Tuesday. This information will be updated on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
In Northeast Louisiana, 239 new cases and 19 new deaths were reported while 1 case was rescinded in Caldwell Parish. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 12,624 total confirmed cases and 255 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 12,624 cases, 255 deaths (142 new cases, 10 new deaths)
- Lincoln Parish – 2,647 cases, 67 deaths (7 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 1,928 cases, 78 deaths (5 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 1,808 cases, 44 deaths (3 new cases, 1 new death)
- Union Parish – 1,574 cases, 62 deaths (5 new cases, 2 new deaths)
- Richland Parish – 1,466 cases, 34 deaths (5 new cases, 1 new death)
- Madison Parish – 1,233 cases, 17 deaths (3 new cases)
- Concordia Parish – 1,217 cases, 28 deaths (16 new cases, 1 new death)
- Jackson Parish – 1,206 cases, 37 deaths (7 new cases, 1 new death)
- Winn Parish – 983 cases, 27 deaths (5 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 824 cases, 30 deaths (10 new cases, 1 new death)
- East Carroll Parish – 808 cases, 16 deaths (2 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 799 cases, 16 deaths (13 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 693 cases, 20 deaths (15 new cases, 1 new death)
- Caldwell Parish – 689 cases, 19 deaths (1 rescinded case, 1 new death)
- Tensas Parish – 257 cases, 3 deaths (1 new case)
