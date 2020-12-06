Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 3,939 new cases and 36 new deaths on Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 3,939 new cases and 36 new deaths on Sunday, December 6, bringing the total number of cases to 251,123 and the total number of deaths to 6,548 for the state.
This is a collection of two days worth of numbers.
The number of probable cases rose to 15,254 on Sunday while the total number of confirmed cases jumped to 235,869. The number of probable deaths also rose on Friday to 275 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose to 6,309.
35 more COVID-19 hospitalized patients were reported on Friday with 8 more being placed on ventilators. This brings the total hospitalizations to 1,392 with 162 on ventilators.
In Northeast Louisiana, 435 new cases and 5 new deaths were reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 10,348 total confirmed cases and 199 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 10,348 cases, 199 deaths (197 new cases, 1 new death)
- Lincoln Parish – 2,366 cases, 59 deaths (52 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 1,763 cases, 66 deaths (22 new cases, 1 new death)
- Morehouse Parish – 1,473 cases, 35 deaths (37 new cases)
- Union Parish – 1,357 cases, 57 deaths (15 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 1,275 cases, 27 deaths (17 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 1,099 cases, 32 deaths (4 new cases)
- Madison Parish – 1,103 cases, 14 deaths (9 new cases)
- Concordia Parish – 978 cases, 24 deaths (19 new cases, 1 new death)
- Winn Parish – 930 cases, 25 deaths (8 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 776 cases, 11 deaths (4 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 701 cases, 14 deaths (8 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 693 cases, 20 deaths (10 new cases, 1 new death)
- Caldwell Parish – 607 cases, 10 deaths (18 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 595 cases, 17 deaths (12 new cases, 1 new death)
- Tensas Parish – 220 cases, 3 deaths (3 new cases)
