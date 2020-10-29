Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 392 new cases, 18 new deaths on Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 392 new cases and 18 new deaths on Thursday, October 29. This latest update brings the total number of cases to 181,837 and the total number of deaths to 5,694 for the state.

In Northeast Louisiana, 58 new cases and 5 new deaths were reported while 3 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 7,061 cases and 166 deaths.

On Thursday, Ouachita, Lincoln, and Catahoula parishes each reported 1 new death while Richland Parish reported 2 new deaths. Also on Thursday, Morehouse Parish rescinded 3 cases from their total case count.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death: