Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 392 new cases, 18 new deaths on Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 392 new cases and 18 new deaths on Thursday, October 29. This latest update brings the total number of cases to 181,837 and the total number of deaths to 5,694 for the state.
In Northeast Louisiana, 58 new cases and 5 new deaths were reported while 3 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 7,061 cases and 166 deaths.
On Thursday, Ouachita, Lincoln, and Catahoula parishes each reported 1 new death while Richland Parish reported 2 new deaths. Also on Thursday, Morehouse Parish rescinded 3 cases from their total case count.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:
- Ouachita Parish – 7,061 cases, 166 deaths (25 new cases, 1 new death)
- Lincoln Parish – 1,679 cases, 50 deaths (3 new cases, 1 new death)
- Franklin Parish – 1,339 cases, 47 deaths (4 new cases)
- Union Parish – 1,123 cases, 51 deaths (5 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 892 cases, 27 deaths (3 rescinded cases)
- Madison Parish – 894 cases, 9 deaths (1 new case)
- Richland Parish – 895 cases, 18 deaths (6 new cases, 2 new deaths)
- Jackson Parish – 861 cases, 24 deaths (1 new case)
- Winn Parish – 695 cases, 19 deaths (7 new cases)
- Concordia Parish – 611 cases, 16 deaths (no change)
- East Carroll Parish – 585 cases, 6 deaths (1 new case)
- La Salle Parish – 503 cases, 10 deaths (2 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 463 cases, 15 deaths (1 new death)
- West Carroll Parish – 377 cases, 13 deaths (1 new case)
- Caldwell Parish – 362 cases, 3 deaths (2 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 186 cases, 2 deaths (no change)
