Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 3,868 new cases, 67 new deaths, 24,296 presumed recoveries on Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 3,868 new cases and 67 new deaths on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 392,416 and the total number of deaths to 8,688.

The number of probable cases rose by 1,482 to 48,833 on Wednesday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 2,372 to a total of 343,583. The number of probable deaths rose on Wednesday by 5 to a total of 536 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 62 to 8,152. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.

Hospitalizations fell on Wednesday by 21 and the use of ventilators went down by 14. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 1,625 with 203 on ventilators.

Also on Wednesday, the LDH reported 24,296 new presumed recoveries. This brings the total number of presumed recovered to 344,321. This is updated once a week on Wednesdays.

The Louisiana Department of Health began reporting COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. On Tuesday, January 26, 2021, the LDH reported 43,566 new vaccinations since Thursday, January 21, 2021. Of those new vaccinations, 38,504 received their first doses while 5,062 received their second and final dose. So far, 357,894 doses have been administered in total. 1,877 healthcare providers across the state are participating in the vaccinations. This information will be updated on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

In Northeast Louisiana, 154 new cases and 10 new deaths were reported while 4 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 15,395 total confirmed cases and 344 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: