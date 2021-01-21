Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 3,856 new cases, 59 new deaths on Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 3,856 new cases and 59 new deaths on Thursday, January 21, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 378,318 and the total number of deaths to 8,442.

The number of probable cases rose by 1,057 to 45,345 on Thursday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 2,679 to a total of 332,973. The number of probable deaths also rose on Thursday by 12 to a total of 514 while the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 47 to 7,928. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.

Hospitalizations dropped on Thursday by 58 and the use of ventilators also went down by 10. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 1,800 with 233 on ventilators.

The Louisiana Department of Health began reporting COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. On Thursday, January 21, 2021, the LDH reported 33,596 new vaccinations since Tuesday, January 19, 2021. Of those new vaccinations, 28,322 received their first doses while 3,026 received their second and final dose. So far, 2301,316 doses have been administered in total. 1,809 healthcare providers across the state are participating in the vaccinations. This information will be updated on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

In Northeast Louisiana, 227 new cases and 10 new deaths were reported while 1 case was rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 15,030 total confirmed cases and 333 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: