Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 3,840 new cases, 48 new deaths on Sunday. Numbers reflect an update for 2 days

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 3,840 new cases and 48 new deaths on Sunday. Sunday’s update brought the total number of cases to 107,574 and the total number of deaths to 3,651 for the state.

This update is a reflection of 2 days worth of new cases and deaths for the state. LDH no longer updates numbers on Saturdays.

In Northeast Louisiana, there were 476 new cases and 6 new deaths reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 4,102 cases and 99 deaths, an increase of 186 cases and 2 deaths since Friday’s update.

Again, these numbers reflect 2 days worth of new cases and deaths.

There were 2 new deaths reported in Ouachita Parish, 1 new death in Lincoln Parish, 2 new deaths in Winn Parish, and 1 new death in La Salle Parish.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:

Ouachita Parish – 4,102 cases, 99 deaths (186 new cases, 2 new deaths)

Franklin Parish – 719 cases, 16 deaths (38 new cases)

Lincoln Parish – 639 cases, 23 deaths (29 new cases, 1 new death)

Union Parish – 543 cases, 31 deaths (10 new cases)

Madison Parish – 523 cases, 6 deaths (8 new cases)

East Carroll Parish – 489 cases, 1 death (6 new cases)

Richland Parish – 472 cases, 5 deaths (125 new cases)

Morehouse Parish – 387 cases, 11 deaths (16 new cases)

Winn Parish – 358 cases, 7 deaths (7 new cases, 2 new deaths)

Jackson Parish – 338 cases, 18 deaths (6 new cases)

Catahoula Parish – 243 cases, 3 deaths (5 new case)

Concordia Parish – 234 cases, 7 deaths (13 new cases)

West Carroll Parish – 225 cases, 5 deaths (7 new cases)

La Salle Parish – 192 cases, 2 death (9 new cases, 1 new death)

Caldwell Parish – 178 cases, 1 death (10 new cases)

Tensas Parish – 48 cases, 0 deaths (1 new case)

