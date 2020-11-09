Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 380 new cases, 12 new deaths on Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 380 new cases and 12 new deaths on Monday, November 9, bringing the total number of cases to 188,352 and the total number of deaths to 5,819 for the state.

In Northeast Louisiana, 45 new cases and 1 new death were reported while 2 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 7,377 total cases and 173 total deaths.

On Monday, Franklin Parish reported 1 new death. Also on Monday, Winn and Concordia parishes each rescinded 1 case from their total case count.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death: