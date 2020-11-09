Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 380 new cases, 12 new deaths on Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 380 new cases and 12 new deaths on Monday, November 9, bringing the total number of cases to 188,352 and the total number of deaths to 5,819 for the state.
In Northeast Louisiana, 45 new cases and 1 new death were reported while 2 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 7,377 total cases and 173 total deaths.
On Monday, Franklin Parish reported 1 new death. Also on Monday, Winn and Concordia parishes each rescinded 1 case from their total case count.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:
- Ouachita Parish – 7,377 cases, 173 deaths (18 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 1,757 cases, 52 deaths (no change)
- Franklin Parish – 1,401 cases, 52 deaths (4 new cases, 1 new death)
- Union Parish – 1,171 cases, 53 deaths (4 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 952 cases, 21 deaths (3 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 927 cases, 29 deaths (2 new cases)
- Madison Parish – 911 cases, 10 deaths (2 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 908 cases, 24 deaths (no change)
- Winn Parish – 730 cases, 21 deaths (1 rescinded case)
- Concordia Parish – 644 cases, 17 deaths (1 rescinded case)
- East Carroll Parish – 606 cases, 6 deaths (5 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 544 cases, 11 deaths (no change)
- Catahoula Parish – 472 cases, 15 deaths (2 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 406 cases, 3 deaths (2 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 397 cases, 14 deaths (3 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 188 cases, 3 deaths (no change)
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES: