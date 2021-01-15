Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 3,712 new cases on Friday, no update on deaths due to system issue

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 3,712 new cases on Friday, January 15, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 364,853.

The Louisiana Department of Health noted in Friday’s update that they were unable to give an update on COVID-19 deaths in the state due to a data system issue.

Due to a system error, COVID-associated deaths will not be reported today.https://t.co/HPzU8KU2xD — Louisiana Department of Health (@LADeptHealth) January 15, 2021

The number of probable cases rose by 1,602 to 42,288 on Friday while the total number of confirmed cases climbed by 2,103 to a total of 322,565. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.

Hospitalizations increased on Friday by 26 and the use of ventilators went down by 3. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 2,001 with 242 on ventilators.

The Louisiana Department of Health began reporting COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. On Thursday, January 14, 2021, the LDH reported 41,679 new vaccinations since Tuesday, January 12, 2021. Of those new vaccinations, 32,343 received their first doses while 9,336 received their second and final dose. So far, 201,377 doses have been administered in total. 1,677 healthcare providers across the state are participating in the vaccinations. This information will be updated on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

In Northeast Louisiana, 194 new cases were reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 14,576 total confirmed cases and 306 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: