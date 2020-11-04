Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 371 new cases, 9 new deaths, 3,576 presumed recoveries on Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 371 new cases and 9 new deaths on Wednesday, November 4, bringing the total number of cases to 185,144 and the total number of deaths to 9 for the state. The LDH also reported 3,576 new presumed recoveries on Wednesday, bringing the total presumed recovered to 172,210.
In Northeast Louisiana, 74 new cases and 3 deaths were reported while 5 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 7,237 total cases and 169 total deaths.
Also on Wednesday, Ouachita Parish reported 1 new death while Franklin Parish reported 2 new deaths. Morehouse, Winn, East Carroll, Catahoula, and Tensas parishes each had 1 case rescinded from their total counts.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:
- Ouachita Parish – 7,237 cases, 169 deaths (13 new cases, 1 new death)
- Lincoln Parish – 1,741 cases, 52 deaths (10 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 1,389 cases, 49 deaths (10 new cases, 2 new deaths)
- Union Parish – 1,139 cases, 53 deaths (8 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 930 cases, 18 deaths (7 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 911 cases, 28 deaths (1 rescinded case)
- Madison Parish – 899 cases, 9 deaths (1 new case)
- Jackson Parish – 890 cases, 24 deaths (11 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 707 cases, 20 deaths (1 rescinded case)
- Concordia Parish – 634 cases, 16 deaths (1 new case)
- East Carroll Parish – 593 cases, 6 deaths (1 rescinded case)
- La Salle Parish – 533 cases, 10 deaths (4 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 465 cases, 15 deaths (1 rescinded case)
- West Carroll Parish – 388 cases, 13 deaths (1 new case)
- Caldwell Parish – 392 cases, 3 deaths (8 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 188 cases, 2 deaths (1 rescinded case)
