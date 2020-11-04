Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 371 new cases, 9 new deaths, 3,576 presumed recoveries on Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 371 new cases and 9 new deaths on Wednesday, November 4, bringing the total number of cases to 185,144 and the total number of deaths to 9 for the state. The LDH also reported 3,576 new presumed recoveries on Wednesday, bringing the total presumed recovered to 172,210.

In Northeast Louisiana, 74 new cases and 3 deaths were reported while 5 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 7,237 total cases and 169 total deaths.

Also on Wednesday, Ouachita Parish reported 1 new death while Franklin Parish reported 2 new deaths. Morehouse, Winn, East Carroll, Catahoula, and Tensas parishes each had 1 case rescinded from their total counts.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:

  • Ouachita Parish – 7,237 cases, 169 deaths (13 new cases, 1 new death)
  • Lincoln Parish – 1,741 cases, 52 deaths (10 new cases)
  • Franklin Parish – 1,389 cases, 49 deaths (10 new cases, 2 new deaths)
  • Union Parish – 1,139 cases, 53 deaths (8 new cases)
  • Richland Parish – 930 cases, 18 deaths (7 new cases)
  • Morehouse Parish – 911 cases, 28 deaths (1 rescinded case)
  • Madison Parish – 899 cases, 9 deaths (1 new case)
  • Jackson Parish – 890 cases, 24 deaths (11 new cases)
  • Winn Parish – 707 cases, 20 deaths (1 rescinded case)
  • Concordia Parish – 634 cases, 16 deaths (1 new case)
  • East Carroll Parish – 593 cases, 6 deaths (1 rescinded case)
  • La Salle Parish – 533 cases, 10 deaths (4 new cases)
  • Catahoula Parish – 465 cases, 15 deaths (1 rescinded case)
  • West Carroll Parish – 388 cases, 13 deaths (1 new case)
  • Caldwell Parish – 392 cases, 3 deaths (8 new cases)
  • Tensas Parish – 188 cases, 2 deaths (1 rescinded case)

