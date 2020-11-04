Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 371 new cases, 9 new deaths, 3,576 presumed recoveries on Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 371 new cases and 9 new deaths on Wednesday, November 4, bringing the total number of cases to 185,144 and the total number of deaths to 9 for the state. The LDH also reported 3,576 new presumed recoveries on Wednesday, bringing the total presumed recovered to 172,210.

In Northeast Louisiana, 74 new cases and 3 deaths were reported while 5 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 7,237 total cases and 169 total deaths.

Also on Wednesday, Ouachita Parish reported 1 new death while Franklin Parish reported 2 new deaths. Morehouse, Winn, East Carroll, Catahoula, and Tensas parishes each had 1 case rescinded from their total counts.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death: