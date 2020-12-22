Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 3,705 new cases and 51 new deaths, begins reporting vaccinations

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 3,705 new cases and 51 new deaths on Tuesday, December 22, bringing the total number of cases to 290,960 and the total number of deaths to 7,158 for the state.

The number of probable cases rose by 933 to 24,007 on Tuesday while the total number of confirmed cases climbed by 2,766 to a total of 266,953. The number of probable deaths also rose on Tuesday by 13 to 345 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 38 for a total of 6,813. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total cases because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.

Hospitalizations also rose on Tuesday by 57 while an additional 7 patients were placed on ventilators. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 1,647 with 181 on ventilators.

The Louisiana Department of Health began reporting COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday. So far, 22,108 doses have been administered as those residents began the first series of their vaccination. 879 healthcare providers across the state are participating in the vaccinations. This information will be updated on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

In Northeast Louisiana, 246 new cases and 6 new deaths were reported while 1 death was rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 12,067 total confirmed cases and 236 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: