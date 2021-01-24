Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 3,604 new cases, 82 new deaths on Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 3,604 new cases and 82 new deaths on Sunday, January 24, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 383,862 and the total number of deaths to 8,565.

This update only reflects one day’s worth of COVID-19 numbers for Saturday due scheduled maintenance for the LDH website. Tomorrow’s update will reflect Sunday and Monday.

The number of probable cases rose by 1,302 to 46,647 on Friday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 3,476 to a total of 333,769. The number of probable deaths also rose on Friday by 8 to a total of 527while the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 74 to 8,038. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.

Hospitalizations dropped on Friday by 103 and the use of ventilators also went down by 1. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 1,641 with 215 on ventilators.

The Louisiana Department of Health began reporting COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. On Thursday, January 21, 2021, the LDH reported 33,596 new vaccinations since Tuesday, January 19, 2021. Of those new vaccinations, 28,322 received their first doses while 3,026 received their second and final dose. So far, 2301,316 doses have been administered in total. 1,809 healthcare providers across the state are participating in the vaccinations. This information will be updated on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

In Northeast Louisiana, 218 new cases and 5 new deaths were reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 15,166 total confirmed cases and 341 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: