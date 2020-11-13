Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 3,492 new cases and 26 new deaths

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 3,492 new cases and 26 new deaths on Friday, November 13, bringing the total number of cases to 194,685 and the total number of deaths to 5,885 for the state.

In Northeast Louisiana, 366 new cases and 26 new deaths were reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 7,996 total cases and 174 total deaths, an increase of 162 cases since Thursday’s update.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death: