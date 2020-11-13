Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 3,492 new cases and 26 new deaths

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 3,492 new cases and 26 new deaths on Friday, November 13, bringing the total number of cases to 194,685 and the total number of deaths to 5,885 for the state.
In Northeast Louisiana, 366 new cases and 26 new deaths were reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 7,996 total cases and 174 total deaths, an increase of 162 cases since Thursday’s update.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:
- Ouachita Parish – 7,996 cases, 174 deaths (162 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 1,861 cases, 54 deaths (44 new cases, 1 new death)
- Franklin Parish – 1,442 cases, 54 deaths (25 new cases, 1 new death)
- Union Parish – 1,198 cases, 56 deaths (8 new cases, 2 new deaths)
- Richland Parish – 1,006 cases, 23 deaths (25 new cases, 2 new deaths)
- Morehouse Parish – 995 cases, 29 deaths (31 new cases)
- Madison Parish – 922 cases, 12 deaths (1 new death)
- Jackson Parish – 939 cases, 25 deaths (3 new cases, 1 new death)
- Winn Parish – 755 cases, 22 deaths (9 new cases, 1 new death)
- Concordia Parish – 702 cases, 23 deaths (20 new cases, 6 new deaths)
- East Carroll Parish – 624 cases, 6 deaths (10 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 573 cases, 16 deaths (8 new cases, 4 new deaths)
- Catahoula Parish – 483 cases, 17 deaths (2 new cases, 2 new deaths)
- Caldwell Parish – 429 cases, 5 deaths (6 new cases, 1 new death)
- West Carroll Parish – 419 cases, 18 deaths (13 new cases, 4 new deaths)
- Tensas Parish – 191 cases, 3 deaths (1 case rescinded)
