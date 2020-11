Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 3,478 new cases, 27 new deaths

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 3,478 new cases and 27 new deaths on Sunday, November 222, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 210,124 and the total number of confirmed deaths to 6,015 for the state.

The total number of probable cases reported as of Sunday, November 22 sits at 10,068 while the number of probable deaths reported is 245.

In Northeast Louisiana, 451 new cases and 7 new deaths were reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 9,096 total confirmed cases and 186 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: