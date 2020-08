Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 3,467 new cases, 82 new deaths on Friday. Numbers reflect an update for 2 days

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 3,467 new cases and 82 new deaths on Sunday. Today’s update brought the total number of cases to 119,747 and the total number of deaths to 3,893 for the state.

This update is a reflection of 2 days worth of new cases and deaths for the state. LDH no longer updates numbers on Saturdays.

In Northeast Louisiana, there were 332 new cases and 4 new deaths reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 4,474 cases and 105 deaths, an increase of 102 cases since Friday’s update.

Also on Sunday, the LDH reported 4 new deaths in our area. 1 new death in Franklin Parish, 1 new death in Lincoln Parish, 1 new death in Union Parish, and 1 new death in Caldwell Parish.

Again, these numbers reflect 2 days worth of new cases and deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death: