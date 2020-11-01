Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 346 new cases, 7 new deaths on Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 346 new cases and 7 new deaths on Sunday November 1st. This latest update brings the total number of cases to 183,341 and the total number of deaths to 5,712 for the state.
This update is a reflection of 2 days worth of new cases.
In Northeast Louisiana, 150 new cases were reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 7,146 cases and 167 deaths.
On Sunday, Catahoula and Tensas Parish each had 1 case rescinded.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:
- Ouachita Parish – 7,146 cases, 167 deaths (64 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 1,688 cases, 50 deaths (14 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 1,359 cases, 47 deaths (11 new cases)
- Union Parish – 1,133 cases, 52 deaths (6 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 900 cases, 27 deaths (4 new cases)
- Madison Parish – 896 cases, 9 deaths (1 new case)
- Richland Parish – 911 cases, 18 deaths (10 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 875 cases, 24 deaths (14 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 699 cases, 20 deaths (4 new cases)
- Concordia Parish – 611 cases, 16 deaths (no change)
- East Carroll Parish – 589 cases, 6 deaths (3 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 525 cases, 10 deaths (8 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 464 cases, 15 deaths (1 case rescinded)
- West Carroll Parish – 379 cases, 13 deaths (2 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 376 cases, 3 deaths (9 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 186 cases, 2 deaths (1case rescinded)
