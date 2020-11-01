Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 346 new cases, 7 new deaths on Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 346 new cases and 7 new deaths on Sunday November 1st. This latest update brings the total number of cases to 183,341 and the total number of deaths to 5,712 for the state.

This update is a reflection of 2 days worth of new cases.

In Northeast Louisiana, 150 new cases were reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 7,146 cases and 167 deaths.

On Sunday, Catahoula and Tensas Parish each had 1 case rescinded.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death: