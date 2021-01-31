Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 3,355 new cases, 58 new deaths on Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 3,355 new cases and 58 new deaths on Sunday, January 31, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 400,626 and the total number of deaths to 8,859.

The number of probable cases rose by 647 to 50,282 on Sunday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 2,703 to a total of 346,994. The number of probable deaths rose on Sunday by 8 to a total of 568 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 50 to 8,291. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.

Hospitalizations fell on Sunday by 130 and the use of ventilators increased by 1. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 1,416 with 199 on ventilators.

The Louisiana Department of Health began reporting COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. On Thursday, January 28, 2021, the LDH reported 39,477 new vaccinations since Tuesday, January 26, 2021. Of those new vaccinations, 28,316 received their first doses while 11,161 received their second and final dose. So far, 397,371 doses have been administered in total. 1,918 healthcare providers across the state are participating in the vaccinations. This information will be updated on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

In Northeast Louisiana, 161 new cases were reported however there were no new deaths reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 15,573 total confirmed cases and 347 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: