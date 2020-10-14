Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 331 new cases, 9 new deaths, 3,919 new presumed recoveries on Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 331 new cases and 9 new deaths on Wednesday, October 14. This latest update brings the total number of cases to 173,121 and the total number of deaths to 5,495 for the state.

The Louisiana Department of Health also reported 3,919 new presumed recoveries on Wednesday, bringing the total to 161,792. The total count of presumed recoveries is updated once per week.

In Northeast Louisiana, 71 new cases and 3 new deaths were reported while 5 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 6,648 cases and 153 deaths. On Wednesday, Ouachita Parish reported 2 new deaths and Franklin Parish reported 1 new death. Also on Wednesday, East Carroll, La Salle, West Carroll, Caldwell, and Tensas parishes each had one case rescinded from their total case count.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:

Ouachita Parish – 6,648 cases, 153 deaths (9 new cases, 2 new deaths)

Lincoln Parish – 1,574 cases, 48 deaths (20 new cases)

Franklin Parish – 1,255 cases, 44 deaths (4 new cases, 1 new death)

Union Parish – 1,042 cases, 49 deaths (1 new case)

Madison Parish – 891 cases, 8 deaths (2 new cases)

Morehouse Parish – 859 cases, 23 deaths (6 new cases)

Richland Parish – 831 cases, 15 deaths (1 new case)

Jackson Parish – 758 cases, 22 deaths (5 new cases)

Winn Parish – 657 cases, 19 deaths (no change)

Concordia Parish – 558 cases, 15 deaths (20 new cases)

East Carroll Parish – 557 cases, 6 deaths (1 rescinded case)

La Salle Parish – 458 cases, 10 deaths (1 rescinded case)

Catahoula Parish – 453 cases, 12 deaths (3 new cases)

West Carroll Parish – 357 cases, 10 deaths (1 rescinded case)

Caldwell Parish – 324 cases, 3 deaths (1 rescinded case)

Tensas Parish – 184 cases, 2 deaths (1 rescinded case)

