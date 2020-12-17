Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 3,275 new cases and 38 new deaths on Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 3,851 new cases and 31 new deaths on Thursday, December 17, bringing the total number of cases to 279,321 and the total number of deaths to 6,964 for the state.

The number of probable cases rose by 782 to 21,838 on Thursday while the total number of confirmed cases jumped by 2,994 to a total of 257,483. The number of probable deaths also rose on Thursday by 1 to 327 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 30 for a total of 6,637.

Hospitalizations slightly rose on Thursday by 18 and an additional 2 patients were placed on ventilators. This brings the total of hospitalized patients to 1,602 with 169 on ventilators.

In Northeast Louisiana, 545 new cases and 9 new deaths were reported while 2 cases were rescinded in East Carroll Parish. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 11,593 total confirmed cases and 219 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: