Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 3,275 new cases, 38 new deaths, 14,795 new presumed recoveries on Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 3,275 new cases and 38 new deaths on Wednesday, December 16, bringing the total number of cases to 275,545 and the total number of deaths to 6,933 for the state.

The number of probable cases rose by 1,239 to 21,056 on Wednesday while the total number of confirmed cases jumped by 2,030 to a total of 254,489. The number of probable deaths also rose on Wednesday by 8 to 326 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 30 for a total of 6,607.

Hospitalizations slightly fell on Wednesday by 13, but an additional 15 patients were placed on ventilators. This brings the total of hospitalized patients to 1,584 with 167 on ventilators.

The LDH also reported 14,795 new presumed recoveries in Wednesday’s update. This brings the total number of presumed recoveries to 232,725. This data is updated once a week by the Louisiana Department of Health.

In Northeast Louisiana, 224 new cases and 5 new deaths were reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 11,243 total confirmed cases and 217 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: