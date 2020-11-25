Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 3,266 new cases, 39 new deaths

Baton Rouge, La. (KTVE/KARD) (11/25/20)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 3,266 new cases and 39 new deaths on Tuesday, November 24, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 213,214 and the total number of confirmed deaths to 6,072 for the state.

The total number of probable cases reported as of Tuesday, November 24 sits at 11,189 while the number of probable deaths reported is 251.

Ouachita Parish is reporting 9,240 total confirmed cases and 206 total confirmed deaths.