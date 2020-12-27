Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 3,227 new cases and 19 new deaths; This update reflects 3 days worth of numbers

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 3,227 new cases and 19 new deaths on Sunday, December 27, bringing the total number of cases to 299,722 and the total number of deaths to 7,291 for the state.

This update reflects 3 days worth of numbers.

The number of probable cases rose by 352 to 25,674 on Sunday while the total number of confirmed cases climbed by 2,871 to a total of 274,048. The number of probable deaths also rose on Sunday by 1 to 355 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 18 for a total of 6,936. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.

Hospitalizations fell on Sunday by 103. 8 patients were removed from ventilators. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 1,530 with 191 on ventilators.

The Louisiana Department of Health began reporting COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday, December 22. As of Thursday, December 24, 2020, the LDH reported 10,658 new vaccinations. So far, 32,766 doses have been administered in total. 879 healthcare providers across the state are participating in the vaccinations. This information will be updated on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

In Northeast Louisiana, 229 new cases and 2 new deaths were reported while 4 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 12,448 total confirmed cases and 245 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: