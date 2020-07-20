Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,603 new cases, 29 new deaths, 1,583 backlogged cases on Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,603 new cases and 29 new deaths, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 94,892 and the total number of deaths to 3,462 on Monday, July 20. They also reported a backlog of 1,583 cases that were collected between May 18 and July 13.

In Northeast Louisiana, there were 290 new cases reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 3,643 cases and 95 deaths, an increase of 74 cases and a decrease of 1 death since Sunday’s update.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:

Ouachita Parish – 3,643 cases, 95 deaths (74 new cases, 1 less death than previously reported)

Franklin Parish – 634 cases, 14 deaths (6 new cases)

Lincoln Parish – 558 cases, 20 deaths (53 new cases)

Union Parish – 506 cases, 30 deaths (7 new cases)

East Carroll Parish – 484 cases, 1 death (1 new case)

Madison Parish – 486 cases, 6 deaths (8 new cases)

Richland Parish – 382 cases, 5 deaths (10 new cases)

Morehouse Parish – 339 cases, 10 deaths (4 new cases)

Winn Parish – 327 cases, 5 deaths (10 new cases)

Jackson Parish – 318 cases, 18 deaths (42 new cases)

Catahoula Parish – 235 cases, 3 deaths (13 new cases)

West Carroll Parish – 205 cases, 5 deaths (7 new cases)

Concordia Parish – 192 cases, 7 deaths (14 new cases)

La Salle Parish – 163 cases, 1 death (19 new cases)

Caldwell Parish – 161 cases, 1 death (19 new cases)

Tensas Parish – 43 cases, 0 deaths (3 new cases)

