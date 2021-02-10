Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 317 new cases, 50 new deaths, 17,216 new presumed recoveries on Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 337 new cases and 50 new deaths on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 414,687 and the total number of deaths to 9,212.

Wednesday’s reported cases and test counts are incomplete due to a processing error, the LDH announced on their Twitter page.

The Louisiana Department of Health reports 337 #COVID19 cases reported to the state since February 9, 2021. The total number of cases reported to the state is 414,687.



Due to a processing error, today’s reported case and test counts are incomplete. pic.twitter.com/yvsgpcQKqz — Louisiana Department of Health (@LADeptHealth) February 10, 2021

The number of probable cases rose by 16 to 55,508 on Wednesday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 317 to a total of 359,179. The number of probable deaths rose on Wednesday by 15 to a total of 618 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 35 to 8,594. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.

Also on Wednesday, the LDH reported 17,216 new presumed recoveries. This brings the total number of presumed recovered to 380,673.

Hospitalizations continued to fall on Wednesday by 46 and the use of ventilators did not change. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 1,076 with 151 on ventilators.

The Louisiana Department of Health began reporting COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. On Tuesday, February 9, 2021, the LDH reported 149,656 new vaccinations since Thursday, February 4, 2021. Of those new vaccinations, 64,075 received their first doses while 85,581 received their second and final dose. So far, 637,361 doses have been administered in total. 2,000 healthcare providers across the state are participating in the vaccinations. This information will be updated on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

In Northeast Louisiana, 26 new cases and 4 new deaths were reported while 10 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 15,848 total confirmed cases and 364 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: