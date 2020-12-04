Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 3,102 new cases and 24 new deaths on Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 3,102 new cases and 24 new deaths on Friday, December 4, bringing the total number of cases to 247,177 and the total number of deaths to 6,548 for the state.

The number of probable cases rose to 14,698 on Friday while the total number of confirmed cases jumped to 232,479. The number of probable deaths also rose on Friday to 274 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose to 6,274.

32 more COVID-19 hospitalized patients were reported on Friday with 12 more being placed on ventilators. This brings the total hospitalizations to 1,357 with 154 on ventilators.

In Northeast Louisiana, 341 new cases and 4 new deaths were reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 10,151 total confirmed cases and 198 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: