Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 2,976 new cases, 68 new deaths, 14,776 presumed recoveries

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,976 new cases and 68 new deaths on Wednesday, December 23, bringing the total number of cases to 293,934 and the total number of deaths to 7,226 for the state.

Wednesday’s update marks the second time within a week that the state has reported a record-breaking number of new deaths. On Monday, the state reported 61 new deaths. That was the highest daily new deaths reported since July.

The number of probable cases rose by 943 to 24,950 on Wednesday while the total number of confirmed cases climbed by 2,031 to a total of 268,984. The number of probable deaths also rose on Wednesday by 4 to 349 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 64 for a total of 6,877. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total cases because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.

Hospitalizations continued to climb on Wednesday as 28 patients were hospitalized while an additional 15 patients were placed on ventilators. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 1,675 with 196 on ventilators.

Also on Wednesday, the LDH reported an additional 14,776 presumed recoveries. This brings the total presumed recovered to 247,501. This information is update once a week on Wednesdays.

The Louisiana Department of Health began reporting COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday, December 22. So far, 22,108 doses have been administered as those residents began the first series of their vaccination. 879 healthcare providers across the state are participating in the vaccinations. This information will be updated on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

In Northeast Louisiana, 200 new cases and 14 new deaths were reported while 2 cases and 2 deaths were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 12,180 total confirmed cases and 243 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: