Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 2,924 new cases and 43 new deaths on Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,924 new cases and 43 new deaths on Friday, December 11, bringing the total number of cases to 264,191 and the total number of deaths to 6,767 for the state.

The number of probable cases rose by 671 to 18,565 on Friday while the total number of confirmed cases jumped by 2,191 to a total of 245,626. The number of probable deaths also rose on Friday by 4 to 302 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 39 for a total of 6,465.

Hospitalizations dramatically jumped on Friday by 60, but 13 patients were taken off of ventilators. This brings the total of hospitalized patients to 1,589 with 167 on ventilators.

According to the LDH, 98% of Thursday’s reported cases were collected between December 3 and December 10. They also say that 91% of today’s cases were community spread with only 9% being in congregate settings.

In Northeast Louisiana, 223 new cases and 15 new deaths were reported while 2 cases in Winn Parish were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 10,820 total confirmed cases and 207 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: