Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 2,902 new cases, 51 new deaths, 18,241 new presumed recoveries on Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,902 new cases and 51 new deaths on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 355,835 and the total number of deaths to 8,022 for the state.

The number of probable cases rose by 1,142 to 38,499 on Wednesday while the total number of confirmed cases climbed by 1,754 to a total of 317,336. The number of probable deaths also rose on Wednesday by 5 to 440 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 46 for a total of 7,582. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased on Wednesday by 6 and the use of ventilators went down 9. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 2,029 with 235 on ventilators.

Also on Wednesday, the LDH reported 18,241 new presumed recoveries. This brings the total number of presumed recovered to 298,614. This information is updated once a week on Wednesday.

The Louisiana Department of Health began reporting COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. On Tuesday, January 12, 2021, the LDH reported 78,113 new vaccinations since Thursday, January 7, 2021. Of those new vaccinations, 63,529 received their first doses while 14,584 received their second and final dose. So far, 159,698 doses have been administered in total. 1,595 healthcare providers across the state are participating in the vaccinations. This information will be updated on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

In Northeast Louisiana, 105 new cases and 8 new deaths were reported while 7 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 14,385 total confirmed cases and 302 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: