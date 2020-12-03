Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 2,774 new cases and 23 new deaths on Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,774 new cases and 23 new deaths on Thursday, December 3, bringing the total number of cases to 244,078 and the total number of deaths to 6,524 for the state.

The number of probable cases rose to 14,049 on Thursday while the total number of confirmed cases jumped to 230,029. The number of probable deaths also rose on Thursday to 272 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose to 6,252.

37 more COVID-19 hospitalized patients were reported on Thursday with 8 more being placed on ventilators. This brings the total hospitalizations to 1,325 with 142 on ventilators.

In Northeast Louisiana, 331 new cases and 7 new deaths were reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 10,010 total confirmed cases and 198 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: