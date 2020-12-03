Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 2,774 new cases and 23 new deaths on Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,774 new cases and 23 new deaths on Thursday, December 3, bringing the total number of cases to 244,078 and the total number of deaths to 6,524 for the state.
The number of probable cases rose to 14,049 on Thursday while the total number of confirmed cases jumped to 230,029. The number of probable deaths also rose on Thursday to 272 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose to 6,252.
37 more COVID-19 hospitalized patients were reported on Thursday with 8 more being placed on ventilators. This brings the total hospitalizations to 1,325 with 142 on ventilators.
In Northeast Louisiana, 331 new cases and 7 new deaths were reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 10,010 total confirmed cases and 198 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 10,010 cases, 198 deaths (142 new cases, 2 new deaths)
- Lincoln Parish – 2,284 cases, 59 deaths (22 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 1,725 cases, 65 deaths (10 new cases, 1 new death)
- Morehouse Parish – 1,412 cases, 35 deaths (27 new cases)
- Union Parish – 1,335 cases, 57 deaths (9 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 1,244 cases, 27 deaths (11 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 1,090 cases, 32 deaths (9 new cases)
- Madison Parish – 1,074 cases, 14 deaths (23 new cases)
- Concordia Parish – 946 cases, 23 deaths (15 new cases, 2 new deaths)
- Winn Parish – 917 cases, 25 deaths (6 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 764 cases, 10 deaths (7 new cases, 1 new death)
- La Salle Parish – 684 cases, 13 deaths (8 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 661 cases, 19 deaths (14 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 577 cases, 16 deaths (10 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 583 cases, 9 deaths (17 new cases, 1 new death)
- Tensas Parish – 217 cases, 3 deaths (1 new case)
