Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 2,771 new cases, 60 new deaths on Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,771 new cases and 8,168 new recoveries on Wednesday. At 2:30 PM, the LDH website updated to show that 60 new deaths were reported statewide, bringing the total number of deaths to 3,558.

The Department of Health also did not indicate that any of the new cases reported on Wednesday were part of a backlog of cases.

Wednesday’s partial update brought the total number of cases to 99,354 and the total number of recoveries to 61,456 for the state.

In Northeast Louisiana, there were 214 new cases and 1 new death reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 3,778 cases and 98 deaths, an increase of 109 cases since Tuesday’s update. The LDH reported 1 new death in Franklin Parish, bringing the total to 16.

Also on Wednesday, the LDH rescinded 3 cases from East Carroll Parish’s total case count, bringing the parish to 480 cases total.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:

Ouachita Parish – 3,778 cases, 98 deaths (109 new cases)

Franklin Parish – 649 cases, 16 deaths (8 new cases, 1 new death)

Lincoln Parish – 568 cases, 20 deaths (12 new cases)

Union Parish – 519 cases, 30 deaths (8 new cases)

Madison Parish – 499 cases, 6 deaths (2 new cases)

East Carroll Parish – 480 cases, 1 death (Note: The LDH rescinded 3 cases from the count)

Richland Parish – 409 cases, 5 deaths (22 new cases)

Morehouse Parish – 358 cases, 11 deaths (13 new cases)

Winn Parish – 339 cases, 5 deaths (5 new cases)

Jackson Parish – 325 cases, 18 deaths (5 new cases)

Catahoula Parish – 235 cases, 3 deaths (2 new cases)

West Carroll Parish – 211 cases, 5 deaths (5 new cases)

Concordia Parish – 208 cases, 7 deaths (4 new cases)

La Salle Parish – 174 cases, 1 death (9 new cases)

Caldwell Parish – 166 cases, 1 death (8 new cases)

Tensas Parish – 45 cases, 0 deaths (2 new cases)

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES: