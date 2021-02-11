Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 2,739 new cases, 27 new deaths on Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,739 new cases and 27 new deaths on Thursday, February 11, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 417,415 and the total number of deaths to 9,239.

The number of probable cases rose by 869 to 56,377 on Thursday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 1,859 to a total of 361,038. The number of probable deaths rose on Thursday by 4 to a total of 622 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 23 to 8,617. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased again on Thursday by 24 and the use of ventilators did not change. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 1,052 with 151 on ventilators.

The Louisiana Department of Health began reporting COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. On Thursday, February 11, 2021, the LDH reported 61,973 new vaccinations since Tuesday, February 9, 2021. Of those new vaccinations, 33,888 received their first doses while 28,085 received their second and final dose. So far, 699,334 doses have been administered in total. 2,000 healthcare providers across the state are participating in the vaccinations. This information will be updated on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

In Northeast Louisiana, 196 new cases and 3 new deaths were reported while 3 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 15,929 total confirmed cases and 365 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: