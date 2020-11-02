Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 270 new cases, 8 new deaths on Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 270 new cases and 8 new deaths on Monday, November 2. This latest update brings the total number of cases to 183,616 and the total number of deaths to 5,720 for the state.
In Northeast Louisiana, 64 new cases and 3 deaths were reported while 6 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 7,177 cases and 167 deaths.
On Monday, Lincoln, Union, and Morehouse parishes each reported 1 new death. Also on Monday, Union Parish had 4 cases rescinded while Lincoln and Winn parishes each had 1 case rescinded.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:
- Ouachita Parish – 7,177 cases, 167 deaths (31 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 1,701 cases, 51 deaths (1 case rescinded, 1 new death)
- Franklin Parish – 1,361 cases, 47 deaths (2 new cases)
- Union Parish – 1,129 cases, 53 deaths (4 cases rescinded, 1 new death)
- Richland Parish – 918 cases, 18 deaths (7 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 902 cases, 28 deaths (2 new cases, 1 new death)
- Madison Parish – 896 cases, 9 deaths (no change)
- Jackson Parish – 875 cases, 24 deaths (no change)
- Winn Parish – 698 cases, 20 deaths (1 case rescinded)
- Concordia Parish – 614 cases, 16 deaths (1 new case)
- East Carroll Parish – 591 cases, 6 deaths (2 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 529 cases, 10 deaths (4 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 465 cases, 15 deaths (1 new case)
- West Carroll Parish – 387 cases, 13 deaths (8 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 381 cases, 3 deaths (5 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 187 cases, 2 deaths (1 new case)
