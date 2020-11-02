Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 270 new cases, 8 new deaths on Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 270 new cases and 8 new deaths on Monday, November 2. This latest update brings the total number of cases to 183,616 and the total number of deaths to 5,720 for the state.

In Northeast Louisiana, 64 new cases and 3 deaths were reported while 6 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 7,177 cases and 167 deaths.

On Monday, Lincoln, Union, and Morehouse parishes each reported 1 new death. Also on Monday, Union Parish had 4 cases rescinded while Lincoln and Winn parishes each had 1 case rescinded.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death: