Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 2,654 new cases, 31 new deaths on Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,654 new cases and 31 new deaths on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 388,562 and the total number of deaths to 8,621.

The number of probable cases rose by 616 to 47,351 on Tuesday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 2,004 to a total of 341,211. The number of probable deaths rose on Tuesday by 5 to a total of 531 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 26 to 8,090. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.

Hospitalizations slightly rose on Tuesday by 8 but the use of ventilators went down by 2. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 1,646 with 217 on ventilators.

The Louisiana Department of Health began reporting COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. On Tuesday, January 26, 2021, the LDH reported 43,566 new vaccinations since Thursday, January 21, 2021. Of those new vaccinations, 38,504 received their first doses while 5,062 received their second and final dose. So far, 357,894 doses have been administered in total. 1,877 healthcare providers across the state are participating in the vaccinations. This information will be updated on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

In Northeast Louisiana, 158 new cases and 3 new deaths were reported while 2 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 15,308 total confirmed cases and 342 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: