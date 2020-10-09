Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 265 new cases, 26 new deaths on Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. — According to the Louisiana Department of Health website, Louisiana reported 265 new cases and 26 new deaths on Friday, October 9. This latest update brings the total number of cases to 170,878 and the total number of deaths to 5,442 for the state.

In Northeast Louisiana, 26 new cases and 2 new deaths were reported while 4 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 6,541 cases and 151 deaths. On Friday, Morehouse and Richland parishes each reported one new death. Also on Friday, Lincoln and Catahoula parishes each had 2 cases rescinded from their total case count.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:

Ouachita Parish – 6,541 cases, 151 deaths (6 new cases)

Lincoln Parish – 1,469 cases, 48 deaths (2 cases rescinded)

Franklin Parish – 1,239 cases, 41 deaths (no change)

Union Parish – 1,020 cases, 46 deaths (1 new case)

Madison Parish – 889 cases, 8 deaths (1 new case)

Morehouse Parish – 838 cases, 23 deaths (2 new cases, 1 new death)

Richland Parish – 810 cases, 15 deaths (5 new cases, 1 new death)

Jackson Parish – 719 cases, 22 deaths (1 new case)

Winn Parish – 646 cases, 19 deaths (no change)

East Carroll Parish – 550 cases, 5 deaths (1 new case)

Concordia Parish – 528 cases, 15 deaths (3 new cases)

La Salle Parish – 444 cases, 10 deaths (5 new cases)

Catahoula Parish – 442 cases, 12 deaths (2 cases rescinded)

West Carroll Parish – 354 cases, 10 deaths (no change)

Caldwell Parish – 319 cases, 3 deaths (1 new case)

Tensas Parish – 162 cases, 2 deaths (no change)

