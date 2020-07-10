Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 2,642 new cases, 25 new deaths on Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,642 new cases and 25 new deaths, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 74,636 and the total number of deaths to 3,272 on Friday, July 10.

In Northeast Louisiana, there were 236 new cases and 3 new deaths reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 2,988 cases and 85 deaths, an increase of 139 cases and 1 death since Thursday’s update. Also on Friday, Madison Parish and Concordia Parish reported 1 new death each.

According to the LDH website, there are currently 1,117 people hospitalized due to COVID-19. This is an increase of 75 hospitalizations since Thursday. Of those who are hospitalized, 122 are on ventilators. This is an increase of 12 since Thursday’s update.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:

Ouachita Parish – 2,988 cases, 85 deaths (139 new cases, 1 new death)

Franklin Parish – 538 cases, 14 deaths (11 new cases)

Union Parish – 471 cases, 27 deaths (8 new cases)

East Carroll Parish – 453 cases, 1 death (2 new cases)

Madison Parish – 411 cases, 4 deaths (5 new cases, 1 new death)

Lincoln Parish – 401 cases, 19 deaths (18 new cases)

Winn Parish – 283 cases, 5 deaths (10 new cases)

Morehouse Parish – 265 cases, 10 deaths (9 new cases)

Richland Parish – 257 cases, 5 deaths (8 new cases)

Jackson Parish – 230 cases, 16 deaths (9 new cases)

Catahoula Parish – 211 cases, 3 deaths (1 new case)

West Carroll Parish – 166 cases, 5 deaths (5 new cases)

Concordia Parish – 140 cases, 7 deaths (6 new cases, 1 new death)

Caldwell Parish – 121 cases, 1 death (3 new cases)

La Salle Parish – 116 cases, 0 deaths (1 new case)

Tensas Parish – 32 cases, 0 deaths (2 new cases)

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES: