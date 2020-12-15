Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 2,617 new cases and 50 new deaths on Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,617 new cases and 50 new deaths on Tuesday, December 15, bringing the total number of cases to 272,276 and the total number of deaths to 6,895 for the state.

The number of probable cases rose by 466 to 19,817 on Tuesday while the total number of confirmed cases jumped by 2,167 to a total of 252,459. The number of probable deaths also rose on Tuesday by 8 to 318 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 42 for a total of 6,577.

Hospitalizations rose sharply on Tuesday by 70 and an additional 5 patients were placed on ventilators. This brings the total of hospitalized patients to 1,597 with 152 on ventilators.

In Northeast Louisiana, 197 new cases and 8 new deaths were reported while 2 cases were rescinded in Caldwell Parish. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 11,140 total confirmed cases and 215 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: