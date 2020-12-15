Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 2,617 new cases and 50 new deaths on Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,617 new cases and 50 new deaths on Tuesday, December 15, bringing the total number of cases to 272,276 and the total number of deaths to 6,895 for the state.
The number of probable cases rose by 466 to 19,817 on Tuesday while the total number of confirmed cases jumped by 2,167 to a total of 252,459. The number of probable deaths also rose on Tuesday by 8 to 318 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 42 for a total of 6,577.
Hospitalizations rose sharply on Tuesday by 70 and an additional 5 patients were placed on ventilators. This brings the total of hospitalized patients to 1,597 with 152 on ventilators.
In Northeast Louisiana, 197 new cases and 8 new deaths were reported while 2 cases were rescinded in Caldwell Parish. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 11,140 total confirmed cases and 215 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 11,140 cases, 215 deaths (85 new cases, 5 new deaths)
- Lincoln Parish – 2,498 cases, 61 deaths (17 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 1,829 cases, 72 deaths (6 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 1,626 cases, 39 deaths (26 new cases, 1 new death)
- Union Parish – 1,440 cases, 59 deaths (7 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 1,345 cases, 28 deaths (4 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 1,153 cases, 33 deaths (13 new cases)
- Madison Parish – 1,151 cases, 15 deaths (8 new cases)
- Concordia Parish – 1,099 cases, 26 deaths (13 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 955 cases, 25 deaths (2 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 797 cases, 14 deaths (2 new deaths)
- West Carroll Parish – 747 cases, 23 deaths (3 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 746 cases, 15 deaths (6 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 636 cases, 16 deaths (2 rescinded cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 629 cases, 17 deaths (1 new case)
- Tensas Parish – 241 cases, 3 deaths (6 new cases)
