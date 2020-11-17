Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 2,592 new cases and 17 new deaths on Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,592 new cases and 17 new deaths on Tuesday, November 17, bringing the total number of cases to 199,659 and the total number of deaths to 5,916 for the state.
In Northeast Louisiana, 249 new cases and 4 new deaths were reported while 9 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 8,190 total cases and 177 total deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:
- Ouachita Parish – 8,190 cases, 177 deaths (69 new cases, 2 new death)
- Lincoln Parish – 1,965 cases, 53 deaths (22 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 1,498 cases, 54 deaths (11 new cases, 1 new death)
- Union Parish – 1,221 cases, 54 deaths (12 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 1,024 cases, 21 deaths (7 rescinded cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 1,043 cases, 30 deaths (33 new cases, 1 new death)
- Madison Parish – 946 cases, 11 deaths (12 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 968 cases, 24 deaths (6 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 793 cases, 22 deaths (13 new cases)
- Concordia Parish – 745 cases, 18 deaths (31 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 645 cases, 6 deaths (5 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 588 cases, 12 deaths (4 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 482 cases, 15 deaths (2 rescinded cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 453 cases, 4 deaths (8 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 448 cases, 15 deaths (12 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 199 cases, 3 deaths (3 new cases)
