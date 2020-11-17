Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 2,592 new cases and 17 new deaths on Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,592 new cases and 17 new deaths on Tuesday, November 17, bringing the total number of cases to 199,659 and the total number of deaths to 5,916 for the state.

In Northeast Louisiana, 249 new cases and 4 new deaths were reported while 9 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 8,190 total cases and 177 total deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death: