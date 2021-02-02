Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 2,580 new cases, 41 new deaths on Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,580 new cases and 41 new deaths on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 404,194 and the total number of deaths to 8,953.

The number of probable cases rose by 949 to 51,917 on Tuesday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 1,654 to a total of 352,217. The number of probable deaths rose on Tuesday by 6 to a total of 578 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 35 to 8,375. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.

Hospitalizations rose on Tuesday by 37 and the use of ventilators increased by 2. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 1,440 with 189 on ventilators.

The Louisiana Department of Health began reporting COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. On Tuesday, February 2, 2021, the LDH reported 90,334 new vaccinations since Thursday, January 28, 2021. Of those new vaccinations, 44,602 received their first doses while 45,732 received their second and final dose. So far, 487,705 doses have been administered in total. 1,956 healthcare providers across the state are participating in the vaccinations. This information will be updated on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

In Northeast Louisiana, 99 new cases and 5 new deaths were reported while 4 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 15,653 total confirmed cases and 352 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: