Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 2,565 new cases and 11 new deaths on Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,565 new cases and 11 new deaths on Sunday, November 15, bringing the total number of cases to 196,924 and the total number of deaths to 5,895 for the state.

This update is a reflection of 2 days worth of COVID-19 infections.

In Northeast Louisiana, 353 new cases were reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 8,089 total cases and 174 total deaths, an increase of 93 cases since Friday’s update.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:

Ouachita Parish – 8,089 cases, 174 deaths (93 new cases)

Lincoln Parish – 1,938 cases, 53 deaths (77 new cases)

Franklin Parish – 1,475 cases, 53 deaths (33 new cases)

Union Parish – 1,205 cases, 54 deaths (7 new cases)

Richland Parish – 1,026 cases, 21 deaths (20 new cases)

Morehouse Parish – 1,004 cases, 29 deaths (9 new cases)

Madison Parish – 932 cases, 11 deaths (10 new cases)

Jackson Parish – 954 cases, 24 deaths (15 new cases)

Winn Parish – 783 cases, 21 deaths (28 new cases)

Concordia Parish – 714 cases, 18 deaths (12 new cases)

East Carroll Parish – 638 cases, 6 deaths (14 new cases)

La Salle Parish – 583 cases, 12 deaths (10 new cases)

Catahoula Parish – 486 cases, 15 deaths (3 new cases)

Caldwell Parish – 440 cases, 4 deaths (6 new cases)

West Carroll Parish – 432 cases, 14 deaths (13 new cases)

Tensas Parish – 194 cases, 3 deaths (3 new cases)

