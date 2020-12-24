Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 2,562 new cases and 46 new deaths on Christmas Eve

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,562 new cases and 46 new deaths on Thursday, December 24, bringing the total number of cases to 296,499 and the total number of deaths to 7,272 for the state.

The number of probable cases rose by 372 to 25,322 on Thursday while the total number of confirmed cases climbed by 2,193 to a total of 271,177. The number of probable deaths also rose on Thursday by 5 to 354 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 44 for a total of 6,918. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total cases because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.

Hospitalizations fell on Thursday by 42. An additional 3 patients were placed on ventilators. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 1,633 with 199 on ventilators.

The Louisiana Department of Health began reporting COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday, December 22. On Thursday, the LDH reported 10,658 new vaccinations. So far, 32,766 doses have been administered in total. 879 healthcare providers across the state are participating in the vaccinations. This information will be updated on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

In Northeast Louisiana, 273 new cases and 4 new deaths were reported while 1 case and 1 death were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 12,314 total confirmed cases and 245 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: