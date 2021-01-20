Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 2,536 new cases, 59 new deaths, 21,411 new presumed recoveries on Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,536 new cases and 59 new deaths on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 374,582 and the total number of deaths to 8,383.

The number of probable cases rose by 1,059 to 44,288 on Wednesday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 1,434 to a total of 330,294. The number of probable deaths also rose on Wednesday by 11 to a total of 502 while the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 48 to 7,881. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.

The Louisiana Department of Health on Wednesday also reported 21,411 new presumed recoveries. This brings the total of presumed recovered to 320,025. This information is updated once a week on Wednesdays.

Hospitalizations dropped on Wednesday by 47 and the use of ventilators also went down by 6. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 1,858 with 243 on ventilators.

The Louisiana Department of Health began reporting COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. On Tuesday, January 19, 2021, the LDH reported 66,343 new vaccinations since Thursday, January 14, 2021. Of those new vaccinations, 61,742 received their first doses while 4,601 received their second and final dose. So far, 267,720 doses have been administered in total. 1,756 healthcare providers across the state are participating in the vaccinations. This information will be updated on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

In Northeast Louisiana, 102 new cases and 8 new deaths were reported while 1 death was rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 14,901 total confirmed cases and 326 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: