Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 2,517 new cases, 55 new deaths on Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,517 new cases and 55 new deaths on Thursday, January 28, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 394,909 and the total number of deaths to 8,743.

The number of probable cases rose by 619 to 49,452 on Thursday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 1,874 to a total of 345,457. The number of probable deaths rose on Thursday by 5 to a total of 541 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 50 to 8,202. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.

Hospitalizations fell on Thursday by 35 but the use of ventilators went up by 3. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 1,590 with 206 on ventilators.

The Louisiana Department of Health began reporting COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. On Thursday, January 28, 2021, the LDH reported 39,477 new vaccinations since Tuesday, January 26, 2021. Of those new vaccinations, 28,316 received their first doses while 11,161 received their second and final dose. So far, 397,371 doses have been administered in total. 1,918 healthcare providers across the state are participating in the vaccinations. This information will be updated on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

In Northeast Louisiana, 150 new cases and 8 new deaths were reported while 5 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 15,458 total confirmed cases and 346 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: