Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 249 new cases, 9 new deaths on Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. — According to the Louisiana Department of Health website, Louisiana reported 249 new cases and 9 new deaths on Monday. This latest update brings the total number of cases to 161,462 and the total number of deaths to 5,207 for the state.

In Northeast Louisiana, 55 new cases were reported while a total of 6 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 6,092 cases and 141 deaths.

On Monday, Winn and West Carroll parishes each had 2 cases rescinded from their total counts while Catahoula and Tensas parishes each had one case rescinded. Also on Monday, Franklin Parish reported 1 new death.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death: