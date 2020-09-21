Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 249 new cases, 9 new deaths on Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. — According to the Louisiana Department of Health website, Louisiana reported 249 new cases and 9 new deaths on Monday. This latest update brings the total number of cases to 161,462 and the total number of deaths to 5,207 for the state.
In Northeast Louisiana, 55 new cases were reported while a total of 6 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 6,092 cases and 141 deaths.
On Monday, Winn and West Carroll parishes each had 2 cases rescinded from their total counts while Catahoula and Tensas parishes each had one case rescinded. Also on Monday, Franklin Parish reported 1 new death.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:
- Ouachita Parish – 6,092 cases, 141 deaths (15 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 1,193 cases, 37 deaths (5 new cases, 1 new death)
- Lincoln Parish – 1,162 cases, 47 deaths (23 new cases)
- Union Parish – 945 cases, 42 deaths (3 new cases)
- Madison Parish – 863 cases, 8 deaths (1 new case)
- Richland Parish – 745 cases, 10 deaths (1 new case)
- Morehouse Parish – 748 cases, 20 deaths (1 new case)
- Jackson Parish – 628 cases, 22 deaths (no change)
- Winn Parish – 606 cases, 18 deaths (2 cases rescinded)
- East Carroll Parish – 541 cases, 4 deaths (no change)
- Concordia Parish – 501 cases, 13 deaths (2 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 429 cases, 10 deaths (1 case rescinded)
- La Salle Parish – 421 cases, 7 deaths (3 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 339 cases, 9 deaths (2 cases rescinded)
- Caldwell Parish – 301 cases, 3 death (1 new case)
- Tensas Parish – 159 cases, 2 death (1 case rescinded)
