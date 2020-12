Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 2,429 new cases and 45 new deaths on Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,429 new cases and 45 new deaths on Tuesday, December 8, bringing the total number of cases to 254,562 and the total number of deaths to 6,652 for the state.

The number of probable cases rose to 15,886 on Tuesday while the total number of confirmed cases jumped to 238,676. The number of probable deaths also rose on Tuesday to 289 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose to 6,363.

The total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose to 1,516 with 165 on ventilators.

In Northeast Louisiana, 192 new cases and 8 new deaths were reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 10,482 total confirmed cases and 201 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:

Ouachita Parish – 10,482 cases, 201 deaths (88 new cases, 2 new deaths)

Lincoln Parish – 2,388 cases, 59 deaths (16 new cases)

Franklin Parish – 1,776 cases, 68 deaths (4 new cases)

Morehouse Parish – 1,502 cases, 35 deaths (12 new cases)

Union Parish – 1,386 cases, 57 deaths (16 new cases)

Richland Parish – 1,291 cases, 28 deaths (3 new cases, 1 new death)

Madison Parish – 1,111 cases, 14 deaths (4 new cases)

Jackson Parish – 1,108 cases, 32 deaths (7 new cases)

Concordia Parish – 992 cases, 25 deaths (15 new cases, 1 new death)

Winn Parish – 934 cases, 25 deaths (2 new cases)

East Carroll Parish – 780 cases, 11 deaths (1 new cases)

La Salle Parish – 718 cases, 22 deaths (10 new cases, 1 new death)

West Carroll Parish – 709 cases, 21 deaths (6 new cases, 1 new death)

Caldwell Parish – 613 cases, 11 deaths (1 new death)

Catahoula Parish – 605 cases, 17 deaths (3 new cases, 1 new death)

Tensas Parish – 224 cases, 3 deaths (5 new cases)

