Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 236 new cases, 15 new deaths on Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. — According to the Louisiana Department of Health website, Louisiana reported 236 new cases and 15 new deaths on Monday. This latest update brings the total number of cases to 165,091 and the total number of deaths to 5,298 for the state.

In Northeast Louisiana, 31 new cases and 3 new deaths were reported while 7 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 6,258 cases and 144 deaths. Ouachita, Franklin, and Richland parishes each reported 1 new death. Jackson, Winn, and East Carroll parishes each had one case rescinded from their total case counts while Catahoula and West Carroll parishes each had two cases rescinded.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death: