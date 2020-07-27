Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 2,343 new cases, 23 new deaths on Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,343 new cases and 23 new deaths on Monday. Monday’s update brought the total number of cases to 109,917 and the total number of deaths to 3,674 for the state.

In Northeast Louisiana, there were 91 new cases reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 4,144 cases and 99 deaths, an increase of 42 cases since Sunday’s update.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:

Ouachita Parish – 4,144 cases, 99 deaths (42 new cases)

Franklin Parish – 729 cases, 16 deaths (10 new cases)

Lincoln Parish – 641 cases, 23 deaths (2 new cases)

Union Parish – 547 cases, 31 deaths (4 new cases)

Madison Parish – 526 cases, 6 deaths (3 new cases)

East Carroll Parish – 489 cases, 1 death (no change)

Richland Parish – 477 cases, 5 deaths (5 new cases)

Morehouse Parish – 396 cases, 11 deaths (9 new cases)

Winn Parish – 358 cases, 7 deaths (no change)

Jackson Parish – 340 cases, 18 deaths (2 new cases)

Catahoula Parish – 243 cases, 3 deaths (no change)

Concordia Parish – 238 cases, 7 deaths (4 new cases)

West Carroll Parish – 226 cases, 5 deaths (1 new case)

La Salle Parish – 197 cases, 2 death (5 new cases)

Caldwell Parish – 178 cases, 1 death (no change)

Tensas Parish – 52 cases, 0 deaths (4 new cases)

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES: