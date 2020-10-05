Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 230 new cases and 9 new deaths on Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. — According to the Louisiana Department of Health website, Louisiana reported 230 new cases and 9 new deaths on Monday, October 5. This latest update brings the total number of cases to 168,512 and the total number of deaths to 5,396 for the state.
In Northeast Louisiana, 36 new cases were reported while 3 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 6,437 cases and 149 deaths. On Monday, Franklin, Concordia, and Tensas parishes each had one case rescinded from their total case count.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:
- Ouachita Parish – 6,437 cases, 149 deaths (9 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 1,439 cases, 48 deaths (6 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 1,228 cases, 41 deaths (1 case rescinded)
- Union Parish – 1,008 cases, 46 deaths (1 new case)
- Madison Parish – 889 cases, 8 deaths (no change)
- Morehouse Parish – 824 cases, 22 deaths (2 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 802 cases, 13 deaths (3 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 692 cases, 22 deaths (1 new case)
- Winn Parish – 642 cases, 19 deaths (no change)
- East Carroll Parish – 548 cases, 5 deaths (no change)
- Concordia Parish – 521 cases, 15 deaths (1 case rescinded)
- Catahoula Parish – 443 cases, 11 deaths (4 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 438 cases, 10 deaths (4 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 350 cases, 10 deaths (no change)
- Caldwell Parish – 308 cases, 3 deaths (6 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 162 cases, 2 deaths (1 case rescinded)
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- CDC officially updates guidelines to acknowledge airborne transmission
- Trump says he’s leaving Walter Reed Monday night
- Phone battery drained? New iOS14 causing issues for iPhone users
- Can a voter fix a problem on a mail-in ballot?
- List: Positive coronavirus tests from Trump administration, 2020 campaign