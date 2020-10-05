Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 230 new cases and 9 new deaths on Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. — According to the Louisiana Department of Health website, Louisiana reported 230 new cases and 9 new deaths on Monday, October 5. This latest update brings the total number of cases to 168,512 and the total number of deaths to 5,396 for the state.

In Northeast Louisiana, 36 new cases were reported while 3 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 6,437 cases and 149 deaths. On Monday, Franklin, Concordia, and Tensas parishes each had one case rescinded from their total case count.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death: