Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 2,280 new cases, 24 new deaths on Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,280 new cases and 24 new deaths, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 86,411 and the total number of deaths to 3,375 on Thursday, July 16.

In Northeast Louisiana, there were 203 new cases and 5 new deaths reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 3,388 cases and 95 deaths, an increase of 92 cases and 3 deaths since Wednesday’s update. Also on Thursday, Union and Madison parishes each reported 1 new death.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:

Ouachita Parish – 3,388 cases, 95 deaths (92 new cases, 3 new deaths)

Franklin Parish – 595 cases, 14 deaths (15 new cases)

Union Parish – 491 cases, 30 deaths (3 new cases, 1 new death)

East Carroll Parish – 476 cases, 1 death (13 new cases)

Lincoln Parish – 473 cases, 19 deaths (5 new cases)

Madison Parish – 454 cases, 6 deaths (6 new cases, 1 new death)

Richland Parish – 332 cases, 5 deaths (30 new cases)

Morehouse Parish – 308 cases, 10 deaths (8 new cases)

Winn Parish – 308 cases, 5 deaths (9 new cases)

Jackson Parish – 252 cases, 17 deaths (5 new cases)

Catahoula Parish – 220 cases, 3 deaths (2 new cases)

West Carroll Parish – 182 cases, 5 deaths (9 new cases)

Concordia Parish – 167 cases, 7 deaths (8 new cases)

La Salle Parish – 135 cases, 1 death (5 new cases, 1 new death)

Caldwell Parish – 129 cases, 1 death (2 new cases)

Tensas Parish – 38 cases, 0 deaths (1 new case)

